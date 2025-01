Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 4016.72 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 21.69% to Rs 156.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 4016.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3979.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4016.723979.8310.5710.85383.05425.34238.02280.64156.81200.23

