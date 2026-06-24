Bajaj Auto declined 1.68% to Rs 9847.10 after the company reported a ransomware attack on its systems, which also affected its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Technology (BATL).

Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, the technical team of the company along with cyber security experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident and this has been successful based on the available information at this time.

The company said that incident occurred on 23 June 2026 at around 08:00 a.m. (IST) and has been intimated to CERT-In in terms of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, shareholders holding Bajaj Auto shares as of the close of trading on 23 June 2026 will be eligible to participate in the buyback. The buyback was announced along with March quarter earnings. The board approved a buyback of up to 46,94,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing up to 1.68% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs 12,000 per share, aggregating up to Rs 5,633 crore. Promoter and promoter group holding stood at 55.01% as of 31 March 2026. Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.