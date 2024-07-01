APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spikes 2.69%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 6.36% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 6.87% rise in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose 2.69% today to trade at Rs 1597.25. The BSE Metal index is up 0.74% to quote at 33294.05. The index is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.17% and NMDC Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 61.93 % over last one year compared to the 22.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added 6.36% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 6.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3040 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29653 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1806.2 on 06 Sep 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1298 on 30 Jun 2023.

