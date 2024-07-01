NTPC Ltd Slips 0.94%

NTPC Ltd has added 4.43% over last one month compared to 3.02% gain in BSE Power index and 6.87% rise in the SENSEX

NTPC Ltd fell 0.94% today to trade at Rs 374.8. The BSE Power index is down 0.29% to quote at 7931.79. The index is up 3.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd decreased 0.82% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 0.79% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 97.76 % over last one year compared to the 22.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 44945 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 395 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 184.75 on 14 Jul 2023.

