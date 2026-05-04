Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 10125, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.51% drop in NIFTY and a 14.33% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 10125, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24092.85. The Sensex is at 77282.16, up 0.48%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 13.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25917.6, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10159, up 1.2% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 27.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.51% drop in NIFTY and a 14.33% drop in the Nifty Auto index.