BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3697.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% fall in NIFTY and a 1.37% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

BSE Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3697.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24100.55. The Sensex is at 77262.1, up 0.45%. BSE Ltd has added around 23.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25657.35, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.02 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3706.8, up 1.34% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 71.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.47% fall in NIFTY and a 1.37% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.