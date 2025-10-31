Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 66.59 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 71.83% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 66.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.5953.263.482.762.191.451.710.941.220.71

