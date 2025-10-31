Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 66.59 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 71.83% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 66.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.5953.26 25 OPM %3.482.76 -PBDT2.191.45 51 PBT1.710.94 82 NP1.220.71 72

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

