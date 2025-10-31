Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex falls over 337 pts; media shares tumble

Sensex falls over 337 pts; media shares tumble

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. Media stocks extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 336.91 points or 0.40% to 84,067.55. The Nifty 50 index fell 101.10 points or 0.39% to 25,776.90.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,734 shares rose and 2,337 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.63% to 35,861.55. The index fell 0.99% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (down 1.72%), Sun TV Network (down 1.01%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.99%), Saregama India (down 0.22%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.14%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.1%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.30% to 6.593 from the previous close of 6.574.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7675 compared with its close of 88.6900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.34% to Rs 121,927.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 99.56.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.39% to 4.113.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 07 cents or 0.11 to $64.93 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

