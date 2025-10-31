Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says SEBI Chair

India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says SEBI Chair

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stated that Indias growth journey is deeply intertwined with the strength of its financial markets. Over the years, the financial sector has evolved from being a facilitator of credit to a key enabler of growth and inclusion. Indias financial sector today functions as an integrated ecosystem consisting of Banks, corporates, mutual funds, insurers, pension funds and fintechs. Recent years have tested financial systems globallyrapidly changing trade policies, rising public debt and geopolitical tensions have created uncertainty in markets everywhere. However, Indias financial system has remained stable and resilient, opined Pandey. He stated further that over the past few years; SEBI has undertaken several measures to make the market structure more robust and investor-friendly. Our focus must remain to build a financial system that is strong yet agile, innovative yet responsible, and inclusive yet resilient through optimum regulation and effective collaboration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

Strides Pharma soars after Q2 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 131 cr

TTK Prestige introduces VRS scheme at its Hosur factory

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story