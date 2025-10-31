Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2025.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd tumbled 17.09% to Rs 1100 at 09:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.19% to Rs 5.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5388 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 18.31. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 104.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd pared 8.28% to Rs 649. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2889 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd dropped 7.89% to Rs 116.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19100 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says SEBI Chair

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

Strides Pharma soars after Q2 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 131 cr

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story