Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 16.70% to Rs 4246.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3638.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 17632.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13903.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17632.9813903.5070.0071.455984.555071.275765.424895.524246.543638.95

