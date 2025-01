Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 924.18 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 25.63% to Rs 53.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 924.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 813.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.924.18813.818.488.6386.4073.7470.7759.3453.9742.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News