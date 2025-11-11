Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost 0.05% over last one month compared to 2.21% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 5.74% today to trade at Rs 1023.15. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.01% to quote at 13030.98. The index is up 2.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Finserv Ltd decreased 3.89% and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd lost 3.14% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1102.45 on 23 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 645.31 on 21 Nov 2024.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

