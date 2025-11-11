Bajaj Finance Ltd Falls 5.74%

Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost 0.05% over last one month compared to 2.21% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 5.74% today to trade at Rs 1023.15. The BSE Financial Services index is down 0.01% to quote at 13030.98. The index is up 2.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Finserv Ltd decreased 3.89% and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd lost 3.14% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 13.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.