Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1048.75, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25925.8. The Sensex is at 84572.81, down 0.5%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 6.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27587.65, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.06 lakh shares in last one month.