Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 632.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 292.97 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 632.41% to Rs 92.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 292.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 262.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.292.97262.1336.5735.1067.7942.2238.1813.6892.4312.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News