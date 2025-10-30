Tata Communications announces strategic partnership with NiCE

To transform enterprise contact centre operations

Tata Communications today announced a strategic partnership with NiCE to revolutionise enterprise contact centre operations. This collaboration brings together Tata Communications Kaleyra's AI-powered Customer Interaction Suite with NiCE's industry-leading CXone Mpower CX AI platform to deliver intelligent, automated, and hyper-personalised customer experiences.

Driven by Tata Communications' robust digital channels, globally compliant voice and network infrastructure, deep cloud migration expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and comprehensive managed services, the solution delivers secure, scalable, and personalised customer experiences across more than 190 countries and territories.

NiCE enhances this partnership with the full capabilities of its CXone Mpower platform, an end to-end CX AI solution that brings together AI-driven workforce augmentation, intelligent automation, and seamless workflow orchestration in a unified solution. With CXone Mpower at the core, enterprises can rapidly modernise their contact centres, ensure consistent excellence across every channel, and turn customer engagement into a measurable engine for growth, operational efficiency, and long-term loyalty.

Together, Tata Communications and NiCE will accelerate digital transformation for customer service operations, ensuring agility, compliance, and innovation at scale, while evolving them from reactive support units into dynamic AI-powered growth engines that anticipate customer needs, empower agents, and drive proactive service. Further enhancing this experience is the Tata Communications Kaleyra TX Hub a modular orchestration layer that connects customers' existing CX stack and enterprise tools into a unified, intelligent, total agent experience. Kaleyra TX Hub offers drag-and-drop deployment, personalised agent views, built-in sentiment analysis, and a unified interface for contact centre agents and supervisors. It simplifies the migration journey for enterprises, making it easier to transition to modern CX AI platforms like NiCE CXone Mpower, while preserving continuity and minimising disruption.