Bajaj Finance's festive loan volume jumps 27% YoY

Bajaj Finance said it had seen a surge in consumption finance during the festive season, disbursing a record number of consumer loans, higher by 27% in volume and 29% in value as compared to the same period last year.
The rise in consumption credit, represented by loans for consumer goods, reflects the positive outcome of the government's next generation GST reforms and changes in personal income tax, aimed at increasing consumers' purchasing power.
Bajaj Finance disbursed approximately 63 lakh loans from September 22 to October 26, 2025. During this period, the company acquired 23 lakh new customers, of which 52% were new-to-credit, thus significantly advancing financial inclusion.
