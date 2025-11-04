Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips slides as Q2 PAT tanks 14% QoQ to Rs 305 cr

Godfrey Phillips slides as Q2 PAT tanks 14% QoQ to Rs 305 cr

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Godfrey Phillips India slipped 3.27% at Rs 3,005.25 after the cigarette maker reported 14.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 356.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 13.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,289.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.82% to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 5.24% from Rs 1,360.37 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax from continuing operations in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 383.32 crore, up 9.73%, compared with Rs 349.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses fell 2.23% YoY to Rs 1,349.93 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 463.27 crore (up 33.71% YoY) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 110.13 crore (up 4.93% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and related products stood at Rs 1,605.97 crore, shed 0.25% YoY, while income from other segments was Rs 26.24 crore, up 47.83% YoY during the period under review.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 850%, i.e., Rs 17 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ending 31st March 2026.

The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Monday, 10th November 2025. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from today to all eligible shareholders.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes and tobacco products and trading of cigarettes, tobacco products and other retail products.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

