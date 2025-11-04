Godfrey Phillips slides as Q2 PAT tanks 14% QoQ to Rs 305 cr

Godfrey Phillips India slipped 3.27% at Rs 3,005.25 after the cigarette maker reported 14.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 356.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 13.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,289.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.82% to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 5.24% from Rs 1,360.37 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax from continuing operations in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 383.32 crore, up 9.73%, compared with Rs 349.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses fell 2.23% YoY to Rs 1,349.93 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 463.27 crore (up 33.71% YoY) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 110.13 crore (up 4.93% YoY) during the period under review. The companys revenue from cigarettes, tobacco, and related products stood at Rs 1,605.97 crore, shed 0.25% YoY, while income from other segments was Rs 26.24 crore, up 47.83% YoY during the period under review. The company has declared an interim dividend of 850%, i.e., Rs 17 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ending 31st March 2026.