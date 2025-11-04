United Spirits Ltd gains for fifth session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1453.6, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.47% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1453.6, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25679.35. The Sensex is at 83745.94, down 0.28%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 6.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56153.7, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1462.8, up 0.43% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 0.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.47% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.