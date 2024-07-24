Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 220.09 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 9.02% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 220.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales220.09190.10 16 OPM %32.7833.78 -PBDT66.9059.71 12 PBT37.4334.81 8 NP28.6526.28 9

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

