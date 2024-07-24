Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 734.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 734.94% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.09% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.1417.42 -13 OPM %6.0111.88 -PBDT1.232.07 -41 PBT0.421.21 -65 NP6.930.83 735

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

