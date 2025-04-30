Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 36312.00 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 14.07% to Rs 2416.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2118.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 36312.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31899.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 8872.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8147.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 131658.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109205.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

