Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 36312.00 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 14.07% to Rs 2416.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2118.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 36312.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31899.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 8872.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8147.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 131658.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109205.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36312.0031899.92 14 131658.44109205.03 21 OPM %35.0534.27 -37.3837.24 - PBDT6341.815783.45 10 24918.5322275.16 12 PBT6002.325526.54 9 23748.2121375.03 11 NP2416.642118.53 14 8872.318147.79 9

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

