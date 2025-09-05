Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 6551, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 2.7% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25994.85, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6560.5, up 1.6% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 37.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.86% drop in NIFTY and a 2.7% drop in the Nifty Auto index.