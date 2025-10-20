Bajaj Healthcare Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 11 crore

Bajaj Healthcare's standalone net profit jumped 17.56% to Rs 11.11 crore on 11.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 147.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.96 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.29% from Rs 12.44 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 28.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 5.41% year on year (YoY). The EBITDA margin declined to 19.1% in Q2 FY26, as against 20% posted in Q2 FY25.

API (Domestic) revenue declined 5.40% year-on-year to Rs 76.27 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 80.63 crore in Q2 FY25. However, API (Exports) recorded a strong growth of 66.88%, rising to Rs 48.73 crore from Rs 29.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from Formulations fell slightly by 1.50% to Rs 22.91 crore compared to Rs 23.26 crore in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 38.19% to Rs 22.94 crore on 11.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 296.75 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Anil Jain, MD, said, Our Q2 FY26 performance underscores the resilience of our operations and the strength of our strategic execution, despite ongoing tariff tensions and global uncertainty. Revenue from operations grew 11% year-on-year. Sequentially, gross margin expanded by 462 basis points to 50.8%, while EBITDA margin improved by 217 basis points to 19.1%, resulting in profit from continuing operations growing by a strong 49% year-on-year and reaffirming our focus on sustainable earnings growth.

This improvement in margins and profitability was driven by strong growth in exports (up 67% year-on-year) and formulations during the quarter. While pricing pressure persists in the domestic API segment, we continue to pursue opportunities in high-margin products to support long-term margin stability. On the regulatory front, we continue to strengthen our global compliance framework and advance product registrations across key geographies. Our focus remains on expanding our presence in regulated markets and aligning our pipeline with high-value therapeutic areas that offer long-term growth potential. With a strong foundation, enhanced regulatory preparedness, and continued investment in R&D, we are well-positioned to sustain growth momentum and drive expansion across our API and formulations businesses. We have also strengthened our key management people with industry leaders across key divisions, enabling us to achieve sustainable and scalable growth. We remain committed to creating long-term value for the healthcare ecosystem and our stakeholders.