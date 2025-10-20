Sejal Glass hits the roof after stellar Q2 earnings

Sejal Glass locked at a 5% upper circuit at Rs 813.40 after the company delivered a strong performance in the September 2025 quarter.

The company's net profit surged 231.8% year-on-year to Rs 8.03 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2.42 crore in Q2 FY25, and rose 83.75% sequentially from Rs 4.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 68.9% YoY to Rs 103.99 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 61.57 crore in Q2 FY25, and was 35% higher QoQ than Rs 77.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.88 crore, up 231.3% YoY from Rs 2.68 crore and 84% higher than Rs 4.82 crore in the preceding quarter.