PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 4.18% to Rs 118.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 13.95% to Rs 4,903.73 crore on 5.13% jump in total income to Rs 36,213.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.28% to Rs 6,583.98 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Net interest Income (NII) fell 5% to Rs 10,469 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,517 crore in Q2 FY25. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.60% in Q2 FY26 as against 2.92% in Q2 FY25.
Operating profit increased 5.5% YoY to Rs 7,227 crore in Q2 FY26.
Global deposits rose 10.9% to Rs 16,17,080 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic deposits jumped 10.4% YoY to Rs 15,63,982 crore.
Global advances climbed 10.1% to Rs 11,69,592 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic advances stood at Rs 11,17,885 crore, up 10.5% YoY.
On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 103 bps to 3.45% as on 30th September 2025 from 4.48% as on September24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved by 10 bps to 0.36% as on 30th September 2025 from 0.46% as on 30th September 2024.
CRAR increased to 17.19% as on September25 from 16.36% as on September24 registering an improvement of 83 bps.
Provision coverage ratio (including TWO) improved by 24 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 96.91% as on September25 from 96.67% as on September24.
Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, others. As on 30th September 2025, the bank has 10,228 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total no. of branches, the bank has 63.3% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.
The counter hit 52-week high at Rs 119.20 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app