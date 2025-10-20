PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 4.18% to Rs 118.50 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 13.95% to Rs 4,903.73 crore on 5.13% jump in total income to Rs 36,213.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.28% to Rs 6,583.98 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Net interest Income (NII) fell 5% to Rs 10,469 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,517 crore in Q2 FY25. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.60% in Q2 FY26 as against 2.92% in Q2 FY25.

Operating profit increased 5.5% YoY to Rs 7,227 crore in Q2 FY26.

Global deposits rose 10.9% to Rs 16,17,080 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic deposits jumped 10.4% YoY to Rs 15,63,982 crore. Global advances climbed 10.1% to Rs 11,69,592 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,58,342 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic advances stood at Rs 11,17,885 crore, up 10.5% YoY. On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved by 103 bps to 3.45% as on 30th September 2025 from 4.48% as on September24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved by 10 bps to 0.36% as on 30th September 2025 from 0.46% as on 30th September 2024.