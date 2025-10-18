Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 110.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 39.40% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.110.48103.3023.8223.9927.4820.7518.9412.627.965.71

