Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 660.20 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 18.21% to Rs 129.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 660.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 601.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales660.20601.30 10 OPM %30.6729.57 -PBDT218.40188.10 16 PBT183.10152.20 20 NP129.20109.30 18

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

