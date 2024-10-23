Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 660.20 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 18.21% to Rs 129.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 660.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 601.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.660.20601.3030.6729.57218.40188.10183.10152.20129.20109.30

