Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 116.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales rise 142.72% to Rs 324.66 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 116.49% to Rs 3486.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1610.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 142.72% to Rs 324.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales324.66133.76 143 OPM %87.4254.46 -PBDT2189.871626.70 35 PBT2181.891618.23 35 NP3486.511610.46 116

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

