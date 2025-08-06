Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 116.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.72% to Rs 324.66 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 116.49% to Rs 3486.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1610.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 142.72% to Rs 324.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.324.66133.7687.4254.462189.871626.702181.891618.233486.511610.46

