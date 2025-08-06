Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 4266.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 198.27% to Rs 118.89 crore

Net profit of Afcom Holdings rose 4266.13% to Rs 27.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 198.27% to Rs 118.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.118.8939.8630.833.6135.970.9732.850.9527.070.62

