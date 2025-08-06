Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. declined 36.84% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.851.0689.4190.570.750.950.750.950.600.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News