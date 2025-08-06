Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 89.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 322.17 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 89.63% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 322.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 349.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.322.17349.484.7211.7013.5041.095.2833.002.5224.30

