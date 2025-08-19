Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox Wind (IWL) added 2.75% to Rs 143.80 after the company announced the sale of its stake worth approximately Rs 175 crore in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), to investors at a valuation of nearly Rs 7,400 crore.

Consequent to the said transfer, the companys shareholding in IRSL shall reduce from 91.90% to 88.84%.

Inox Renewable Solutions, formerly known as Resco Global Wind Services, had recorded revenue of Rs 217.98 crore and it contributed 6% in consolidated revenue of Inox Wind in FY 2024-25.

IRSLs networth was Rs 935 crore and it contributed 14% in consolidated net worth of IWL in FY 2024-25.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2.5 GW per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is Indias leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Labs launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Barometers trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares in demand

Lodha Developers director resigns

CWD gains on bagging Rs 76-cr order for UPI sound boxes

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story