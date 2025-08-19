Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Inox Wind (IWL) added 2.75% to Rs 143.80 after the company announced the sale of its stake worth approximately Rs 175 crore in its EPC subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL), to investors at a valuation of nearly Rs 7,400 crore.
Consequent to the said transfer, the companys shareholding in IRSL shall reduce from 91.90% to 88.84%.
Inox Renewable Solutions, formerly known as Resco Global Wind Services, had recorded revenue of Rs 217.98 crore and it contributed 6% in consolidated revenue of Inox Wind in FY 2024-25.
IRSLs networth was Rs 935 crore and it contributed 14% in consolidated net worth of IWL in FY 2024-25.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2.5 GW per annum.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 301.53% to Rs 186.87 crore on 141.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1274.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is Indias leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. IWL is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where blades, tubular towers, as well as hubs & nacelles are manufactured.
