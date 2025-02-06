Bajel Projects slides as PAT drops 57% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bajel Projects declined 5.55% to Rs 224.80 after the company's net profit fell 56.55% to Rs 1.46 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.36 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 622.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 126.25% from 275.08 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Profit before tax in Q3 of FY25 was at Rs 3.43 crore, down 26.97% from Rs 469.34 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 130.84% YoY to Rs 626.40 crore during the December 2024 quarter. Cost of raw materials consumed was Rs 76.20 crore (up 38.47% YoY), erection & subcontracting expenses were at Rs 55.76 crore (up 176.59% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 32.34 crore (up 49.24% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit was Rs 10.64 crore in 9M FY25, compared to net loss of Rs 2.78 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Total revenue increased 164.22% YoY to Rs 1,796.81 crore in 9M FY25.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

