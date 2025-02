Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 39.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.41% to Rs 80.80 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 39.84% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 80.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

