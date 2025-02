Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 127.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 97.12 crore

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 127.97% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 97.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.97.1288.2214.3511.0510.626.737.023.605.952.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News