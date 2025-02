Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 5.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.37% to Rs 196.80 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 5.87% to Rs 100.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 94.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.37% to Rs 196.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 278.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.196.80278.6388.5689.35134.08126.61133.81125.90100.2594.69

