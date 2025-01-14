Bajel Projects spurts on bagging EPC contract from Adani Energy Solutions

Bajel Projects rallied 5.31% to Rs 241.95 after the company announced that it has received an EPC contract from Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) for constructing transmission line in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions jumped 5.40% to Rs 725.65 on the BSE.

The project involves the construction of a 400KV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line. The project, spanning 217 km, will connect Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Tiroda in Maharashtra using Quad ACSR Moose conductors.

The project is to be completed within 18 months from the date of issuance of the letter of award.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission (ATL)) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. It is the country's largest private transmission company, holding an operational portfolio of 28 projects and an under-implementation portfolio of nine transmission and nine smart meter projects with a cumulative transmission network of more than 20,509 circuit km (ckm).

