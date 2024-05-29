Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 95.31% in the March 2024 quarter

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 95.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of State Trading Corporation of India rose 95.31% to Rs 14.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.65% to Rs 51.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

State Trading Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment standalone net profit rises 21400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

IFB Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amines &amp; Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 229.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story