IFB Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.45% to Rs 216.05 crore

Net loss of IFB Agro Industries reported to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 216.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 49.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.27% to Rs 931.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1246.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

