Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 271.06 crore

Net loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 271.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 984.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1033.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

271.06237.20984.861033.12-2.480.34-4.10-3.82-6.2710.66-39.56-36.26-12.213.87-63.47-63.75-7.755.09-59.01-58.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News