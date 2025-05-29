Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 352.73 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 41.11% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 352.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.10% to Rs 157.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 1397.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1641.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

