Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 41.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 352.73 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 41.11% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 352.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.10% to Rs 157.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 1397.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1641.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales352.73413.94 -15 1397.081641.51 -15 OPM %16.9123.60 -16.6219.72 - PBDT66.84105.16 -36 261.66346.93 -25 PBT53.9492.91 -42 213.22301.56 -29 NP40.0668.03 -41 157.52204.85 -23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

