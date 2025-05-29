Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 183.62 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 51.98% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 183.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.31% to Rs 44.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.68% to Rs 796.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

183.62213.09796.86502.199.346.428.815.3016.8211.2263.5121.8315.7111.1559.1321.7613.048.5844.2716.08

