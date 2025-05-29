Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 51.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 183.62 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 51.98% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 183.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.31% to Rs 44.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.68% to Rs 796.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales183.62213.09 -14 796.86502.19 59 OPM %9.346.42 -8.815.30 - PBDT16.8211.22 50 63.5121.83 191 PBT15.7111.15 41 59.1321.76 172 NP13.048.58 52 44.2716.08 175

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

