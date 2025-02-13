Suven Pharma jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Suven Pharmaceuticals rallied 5.06% to Rs 1,098.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 77.3% to Rs 82.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.75 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.7% to Rs 307.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 219.82 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 109.73 crore, up 67.6% as compared with Rs 65.47 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, revenue from Suven and Cohance (proforma basis) stood at 6.76 billion, up 40% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 85% YoY with margins of 38.7%

In contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) segment, two molecules added this quarter: One molecule advanced to Phase 3 and one directly added to Phase III (laterals addition), increasing total active Phase 3 projects to 15 with 9 molecules.

In SpecChem CDMO segment, the company said that it witnessed recovery as expected, following the bottoming out in Q2.

On outlook front, the company expects to deliver YoY growth for the combined platform in FY25 on a full year basis, with acceleration expected in FY26. It targets to reach $1 billion revenue, led by an expanding CDMO share, niche tech investments and continued strategic M&A.

Also Read

Vivek Sharma, executive chairman, commented, Suven Pharma has reaffirmed its growth trajectory in Q3 FY25 as we had expected. We continue to make BD efforts and remain focused on high-value CDMO offerings and expansion in niche technology platforms in line with our strategic vision. Our investments in ADCs and oligonucleotides with fast underlying market growth position us well for sustained mid and long-term growth. As we gear to deliver our $1 billion revenue guidance with higher CDMO and niche technology share.

V. Prasada Raju, managing director, added: We continue to witness a strong momentum in our Pharma CDMO business, with increased RFQ inflows and a robust late-stage pipeline. As our Phase 3 pipeline has expanded now to 15 projects with 9 molecules, gives us comfort on our strategic endeavors moving in the right direction. Our ability to drive innovation with addition of Oligos, deepening our ADC presence, and serve as a trusted partner to global innovators continues to enhance our competitive edge.

Suven Pharmaceuticals is in the business of Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), catering to the needs of the global pharma industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News