Balkrishna Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2449.7, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 8.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23368.25, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90031 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.4 lakh shares in last one month.