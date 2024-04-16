Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2355.9, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 66.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2355.9, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21680.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64264 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2361.75, down 1.22% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 66.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

