Precot consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 240.55 crore

Net profit of Precot rose 4.77% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 240.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.240.55216.9510.658.1718.0911.6212.886.509.238.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News