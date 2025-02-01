Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2772.55, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.05% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2772.55, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has dropped around 4.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22867.6, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32042 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2776, down 0.06% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 13.05% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 20.09% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News