Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 638.16 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 11.38% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 638.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 592.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales638.16592.29 8 OPM %10.0210.93 -PBDT70.1168.64 2 PBT55.6153.79 3 NP63.8357.31 11

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

