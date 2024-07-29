Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 638.16 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 11.38% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 638.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 592.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.638.16592.2910.0210.9370.1168.6455.6153.7963.8357.31

