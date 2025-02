Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit declines 3.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 633.15 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 3.02% to Rs 41.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 633.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 587.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.633.15587.0813.6512.9199.3897.7784.0583.3641.7143.01

